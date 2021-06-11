Amitabh Bachchan's Fan's Smile Says It All In This Old Pic. 'Now, It's Just An Emoji,' He Writes

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan, who often expresses his thoughts out loud on social media, shared an observation made by him lately along with a million-dollar throwback of himself. Big B, 78, picked a photo from the premiere of his 1979 film Kaala Patthar in London. He can be seen giving an autograph to a little fan, whose expression is priceless in the old picture. She looks very happy - brimming with joy. In the background, we can also see late actor Shashi Kapoor, who co-starred with Big B in Kaala Patthar. Sharing the photo, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Gone are the days when fans expressed their love and appreciation like the one this little one did... so full of gratitude... just look at her expression...now it's just an emoji...if you are lucky."

If you are wondering, how do we know that this aforementioned picture is from Kaala Patthar premiere in London - here's how. Back in 2018, Amitabh Bachchan shared a similar photo along with two more pictures of himself and Shashi Kapoor. "The premiere of 'Kaala Patthar' at Wembley, London... goodness that was ages ago... and the lovable Shashi ji with me... what days!" his caption on that post read.

T 2834 - The premiere of 'Kaala Patthar' at Wembley , London .. goodness that was ages ago .. and the lovable Shashi ji with me .. what days !!pic.twitter.com/03Tgh9uySF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 11, 2018

Kaala Patthar was produced and directed by late filmmaker Yash Chopra. It also starred Shatrughan Sinha, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Prem Chopra and Rakhee Gulzar, among many others.

Kaala Patthar was loosely based on the Chasnala mining disaster and it was Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Yash Chopra's fourth film together after Deewaar (1975), Kabhie Kabhie (1976) and Trishul (1978).