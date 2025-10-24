Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Piyush Pandey: "No Words To Express Our Grief"

Piyush Pandey, known for his creativity, died at 70. He was a legend behind the popular Cadbury, Fevicol, and Asian Paint advertisements. With his career spanning the advertising industry for around four decades, he has worked with many popular brands.

Many artists in the industry paid their condolences to the maestro of advertising. Actor Amitabh Bachchan posted a tribute on his blog. They have collaborated on the polio vaccine, Gujarat Tourism, and Cadbury campaigns. It read,

"A creative genius .. a most amiable friend, and guide .. has left us ..

No words to express our grief ..

Piyush Pandey, passed away this morning ..

The creative works left behind by him shall ever be an eternal emblem of his immeasurable creativity ..

स्तब्ध! निशब्द !!

प्रथनायें 🙏🙏"

T 5542 - स्तब्ध ! निशब्द !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 24, 2025

Who Was Piyush Pandey?

Born in Jaipur in 1955, Pandey was among seven daughters and two sons of his parents. He joined the advertising industry in 1982 as a client servicing executive at Ogilvy. The first ad he wrote was for Sunlight Detergent.

With his creativity, he soon became an indispensable asset of the company. Under his leadership, Ogilvy remained the best ad agency for 12 consecutive years in the Agency Reckoner.

Piyush Pandey's Work

Piyush Pandey's popular campaigns include 'Abki baar Modi sarkar' (2014), 'Do Boond Zindagi Ke' Polio ad campaign with Amitabh Bachchan, 'Todo Nahin, Jodo' Fevikwik campaign, 'Kuch Khaas Hai' Cadbury ad, 'Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai' Asian Paints campaign, and many more.

Not many know but Piyush Pandey is the one who wrote the patriotic song Mile Sur Mera Tumhara in 1988 and co-wrote the Bhopal Express screenplay. He made an appearance in John Abraham's Madras Cafe (2013) and wrote two books - Pandeymonium (2015) and Open House with Piyush Pandey (2022).

