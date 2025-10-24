Ila Arun Shares Emotional Post After Brother Piyush Pandey Died: "Devastated, Heartbroken"

Veteran singer and actress Ila Arun was left devastated after her brother adman Piyush Pandey died on October 23.

Sharing the heartbreaking news, she described feeling devastated and lifeless. In her social media post, Ila Arun mentioned that her brother Prasoon Pandey will provide further details about the loss. Taking to her Instagram, the veteran actress also shared a throwback photo of herself applying tilak on Piyush's head.

Alongside the image, Ila Arun wrote, “Dear loved ones, With a devastated, heartbroken, and lifeless spirit, I am writing to inform you that we have lost our dearest and greatest brother, Piyush Pandey, this morning. Further details will be shared by my brother Prasoon Pandey. Rest in peace, dear brother.” your sister Ila ji.”

Piyush Pandey, the Padma Shri awardee and widely recognized as the architect of modern Indian advertising, passed away on Friday at the age of 70. Pandey, who served as the Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Worldwide at Ogilvy, had been battling an infection that recently worsened, the advertising agency confirmed.

In a statement, the agency said, “To our entire Ogilvy family, It is with an unfathomable sense of loss that I write to you about the passing away of our beloved Piyush Pandey. Piyush was battling an infection that took a serious turn. He passed away peacefully this morning. I cannot even imagine how each one of us is going to process this terrible loss in our own way.”

Several celebrities expressed their grief over Piyush Pandey's passing, with filmmaker Hansal Mehta and musician Ehsaan Noorani remembering him as a visionary who shaped Indian advertising.

Hansal wrote on his X: “Fevicol ka jod toot gaya. The ad world lost its glue today. Go well Piyush Pandey.” Noorani posted, “Rest in Peace Piyush Pandey the man who redefined creativity in advertising and creating the most memorable campaigns.”

Piyush Pandey, an acclaimed advertising professional, served as the Executive Chairman India at Ogilvy. A recipient of both the Padma Shri and the LIA Legend Award, he is widely credited with giving Indian advertising a distinct indigenous identity, moving it away from the heavy influence of Western styles and ideas.

