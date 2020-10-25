Amitabh Bachchan Offers ROFL Description For This Throwback Pic With Katrina Kaif

Amitabh Bachchan with Katrina Kaif. n. (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Highlights Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture with Katrina

The picture happens to be from an advert shoot

Big B was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo

Wait, stop and check out Amitabh Bachchan's latest Instagram post, The 78-year-old actor shared a picture perfect post on his Instagram profile on Saturday night. The aforementioned photograph features the Bollywood veteran along with Katrina Kaif and it happens to be from one of the adverts that the actors shot together. In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif can be seen dressed in traditional outfits. He captioned the post, "Achanak humein ek tasveer mil gayi hai. Dhunda nahi humne. Pannne palat te mil gayi. Socha, Devi ji gehnon me achchi lag rahi hain. Neeche baithe maanyavar hum hi hain. (I chanced upon this photograph. I didn't look for it . Thought 'Devi ji' looks good in the jewelry. The man sitting below is me only)."

Amitabh Bachchan has shared screen space with Katrina Kaif in Sarkar and Thugs Of Hindostan. Check out the post shared by Big B here:

Amitabh Bachchan recently signed Nag Ashwin's untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Big B's last onscreen appearance was in Gulabo Sitabo. His upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi, and the sports drama Jhund.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2019 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. The cop drama Sooryavanshi is said to be opening in theatres during Diwali. The actress will also star in Phone Bhoot, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.