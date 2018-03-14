Amitabh Bachchan 'Is Doing A Lot Of Action' In Thugs Of Hindostan, Confirms Aamir Khan 'Shot with Amitji last night itself. It's true that he has pain in the shoulder and back,' said Aamir

Aamir Khan opened up about Amitabh Bachchan's health saying that he is back on the sets of Thugs Of Hindostan and his 'health is better now'. He added that Big B had been 'suffering with shoulder and back pain, as he is filming a lot of actions scenes after a many years,' reported news agency IANS. "I shot with Amitji last night itself. It's true that he has pain in the shoulder and back. But this film also has a lot of action scenes for him. I think it is after a lot of years that you will see Amitji doing a lot of action. So, it's definitely a challenging film for him and he is coping very well with it," IANS quoted Aamir as saying. Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have been shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan in Jodhpur. On Tuesday morning, Amitabh Bachchan shocked his fans and well-wishers by stating on his blog that he is getting a team of doctors flown in from Mumbai to 'fiddle around' with his body and to 'set him up again'.



Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya had earlier stated to IANS that the '



Aamir, who returned to Mumbai for his 53rd birthday celebrations, will reportedly be flying back soon. Speaking in detail about Big B's health, Aamir said that Amitabh Bachchan had a 'shoulder and back injury. The pain had got aggravated day before, but he is better now.'



Aamir hoped that their hard work reflects in the film. "I hope the work we are doing on Thugs of Hindostan is good and people really like it. I want that the film that I am working in with Amitji is memorable. This is my expectation from the film," he told IANS.



Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan have teamed up for the first time in Thugs Of Hindostan. Amitabh Bachchan did a voiceover for Aamir's film Lagaan.



Their film Thugs Of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh. The film is currently being shot in parts of Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort. Thugs Of Hindostan is slated to release on Diwali 2018.



