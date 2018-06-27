Amitabh Bachchan Is Diljit Dosanjh's New 'Admirer,' Soorma Actor 'Couldn't Have Asked For More'

Diljit Dosanjh in a still from Soorma. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Diljit Dosanjh has a new admirer - Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan - and he couldn't have been happier about it. The actor singer, who is awaiting the release of Soorma (for which Big B praised him), shared a screenshot of Mr Bachchan's tweet on his film and captioned it: "Couldn't have asked for more. Sir, I am highly grateful to receive such words from you." Soorma is the biopic on hockey player Sandeep Singh, who was paralysed waist down after he was shot in the back when he was en route to join the Indian team leaving for the hockey world cup in 2006.



Here's Diljit Dosanjh's post:





The trailer of Soorma and then the Soorma Anthem took over the Internet when it released. Both showcase snippets of Sandeep Singh's journey in field hockey - from his rise to his fall and his spectacular comeback.



Watch the trailer of Soorma here:







Speaking about Sandeep Singh's accident and subsequent return to the game, Diljit Dosanjh earlier told news agency PTI: "I knew that he was the captain but didn't know he was shot on his back... What I didn't know was, how a man who was shot, stood up, recovered and made a world record. It was shameful, but we didn't know."



