Amitabh Bachchan Is An Ace Co-Actor, Says Badla Actress Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu, who has begun shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's Badla in Scotland, is excited to share screen-space with her PINK co-star Amitabh Bachchan again, reports news agency IANS. The actress addressed Mr Bachchan as an "ace co-actor" and said in a statement: "When you are in safe hands of a brilliant filmmaker and an ace co-actor there is nothing to fear." Taapsee, revealed that her upcoming film Badla will be a thriller and that she is going to explore a "new side" of herself with this character. "This is going to be a riveting thriller. It's Sujoy's favourite genre and I am yet another time out of my comfort zone which I actually enjoy the most," IANS quoted her as saying.

Taapsee, who is known for her unconventional choice of roles and her strong performances in films such as Naam Shabana and PINK among others, will be seen playing the role of an entrepreneur in Badla. During a recent interview, Taapsee talked about her choice of films and told news agency IANS: "I judge my film choices based on the director and then I see how much the story has affected me when I read it or when I hear it in the narration. Then comes how important my role is in it, but primarily director, script and then role." 

Apart from Badla, Taapsee will feature in Soorma, opposite Diljit Dosanjh, which is based on the life of Sandeep Singh, former captain of the Indian hockey team. She also has Tadka and Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan in the pipeline.

(With inputs from IANS)