Amitabh Bachchan Corrects Alia Bhatt's Oopsie. 'Not Again,' Tweets Red-Faced Actress

Amitabh Bachchan just ran a spell-check on Alia Bhatt's tweet and found a bug. Alia Bhatt, who recently began shooting with the 75-year-old megastar for Brahmastra, tweeted about how it's like to be on sets with Big B around. "Working with AB has been supreme greatness! Today Amitabh Bachchan packed up an hour before the actual pack up but he stayed back on set just to give ques! I can't begin to explain the amount of things I am learning on set just by watching him," the actress tweeted on Thursday evening, after which Big B responded with a tweet that said: "Yo.. Alia, you are the best... thank you for the generosity... and... err... its 'cues' not 'ques' you are just too cute!"
Alia Bhatt, who may have been embarrassed a little, explained her face-palming situation in words and tweeted: "Oh god! Not again."
Check out Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt's Twitter conversation here:
Yo .. Alia , you are the best .. thank you for the generosity .. and .. err .. its 'cues' not 'ques' .... you are just tooooo cute !!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 7, 2018
Meanwhile, Alia has already nicknamed Amitabh Bachchan as "AB" and this is what she had to say about it. "Yes, yes I call him AB because that's the term of endearment we've all agreed to. Thank you for being so wonderful, sir. Can't wait to get back onto set with you, Ayan and Ranbir for some more Brahmastra madness." Ranbir Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating Alia, is also part of Team Brahmastra. Ayan Mukerji directs the film.
Yes yes I call him AB cause that's the term of endearment we've all agreed to Thank you for being so wonderful sir!!! Can't wait to get back onto set with you, Ayan and Ranbir for some more Brahmastra madness! @SrBachchan— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 7, 2018
CommentsWell, Big B must be overtly careful about spellings recently, after he made the Ranbir/Ranveer typo in one of his Instagram posts recently.
Brahmastra went on floors on June 6 and is being made as a fantasy trilogy, the first part of which is expected to release next year. The film also stars Mouni Roy.