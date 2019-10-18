Amitabh Bachchan Hospitalised For Routine Check Up: Reports

Amitabh Bachchan outside his Mumbai bungalow. (Image courtesy: AmitabhBachchan)

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for a regular check-up, according to sources, news agency PTI reported on Friday. The 77-year-old actor was reportedly admitted earlier this week on Tuesday and he is still under observation, the source added. "Mr Bachchan had come for a routine check-up," a hospital source told PTI, however, initial reports suggested that the actor was taken to the hospital due to liver issues.

On social media, Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday shared a post for his wife Jaya Bachchan on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. "The better half... !! Quite obviously the other half is irrelevant and therefore unseen," read his first post on Thursday, which he shared along with a throwback image of Jaya Bachchan. In the second post, he wrote, "Karva chauth ki shubhkamanayein... unhein jo pran karti hain pati ki jeevan ke liye." This time Mr Bachchan shared a picture of himself and Jaya Bachchan from an exhibition they attended earlier this week.

T 3520 - .. the better half .. !!

quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen pic.twitter.com/0Fivuw5cwY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2019

T 3521 - WAH .. !!



Karva chauth ki shubhkamanayein .. unhein jo pran karti hain pati ki jeevan ke liye

pic.twitter.com/dSAVekhJeE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2019

On Thursday evening, Jaya Bachchan celebrated Karwa Chauth with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan and actress Sonali Bendre.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects are Brahmastra and Chehre. He's also hosting the current season of popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

(With inputs from PTI)

