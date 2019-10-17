On Karwa Chauth, Amitabh Bachchan Digs Out A Priceless Pic Of 'Better Half' Jaya Bachchan

Big B shared this picture of Jaya Bachchan. (Image courtesy: SrBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan has a treasure trove of throwback pictures and on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the 77-year-old actor struck gold in his photo archive and shared a million-dollar-picture of Jaya Bachchan and shared it on his Twitter profile. Big B didn't mention when or where the picture was taken but we must tell you that Jaya Bachchan looks absolutely beautiful in the greyscale photograph. Big B accompanied the post with an equally interesting caption. He wrote: "The better half... Quite obviously the other half is irrelevant.... And therefore unseen."

Without much ado, take a look at Mr Bachchan's post here:

T 3520 - .. the better half .. !!

quite obviously the other half is irrelevant .. and therefore unseen pic.twitter.com/0Fivuw5cwY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 17, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan married actress Jaya Bachchan in June 1973 and they have featured together in films such as Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe, Zanjeer, Silsila among many others. The couple also endorse a jewelry brand together.

Jaya Bachchan appeared only in a handful of films after the birth of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. In more recent years, Big B and Jaya appeared together in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and the 2016 film Ki And Ka.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller Badla, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The actor has a busy year ahead. His impressive line-up of films include Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi. He also has Jhund in the pipeline.

