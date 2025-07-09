When Jaya Bachchan Spoke About Being Amitabh Bachchan's Last Priority: "Maybe There's Someone Else..."

The film industry was once abuzz with talks about Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's love affair. Yash Chopra, who had directed Silsila featuring Big B, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead, had even gone on record to say that the plot was indeed the real-life story of the lead cast.

Now, an old video of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan on Simi Garewal's talk show has gone viral again, where the Sholay actress called Amitabh Bachchan 'unromantic.'

What's Happening

In the viral clip of the Amitabh Bachchan- Jaya Bachchan interview with Simi Garewal, the talk show hostess had asked Jaya Bachchan if her husband is romantic.

Jaya Bachchan had responded, "He's not (romantic) with me. I'm happy. I'm used to this now. After 25 years, do you want to change? I cannot. I'm too old to just now. I'm used to his ways. So I'm happy."

She further added that maybe he would have been "romantic if he had a girlfriend."

Speaking of his priorities in life, Jaya Bachchan cheekily added, "According to me, Amit's priorities are first his parents, then his children, and then me. Profession. Or maybe there's somebody else."

Recalling their days of courtship and if there was romance back then, Jaya Bachchan said, "No, he never spoke", while Big B added, "It's a waste of time."

On being asked to rate Amitabh Bachchan on how romantic he is, the actor rated himself 7.5/10. At the same time, Jaya Bachchan gave him a 5/10.

How The Internet Reacted

The Internet soon shared their opinion on the viral clip.

One person wrote, "I'm happy... I'm used to this now. Now that's just sad."

Someone else added, "For his son, also priorities are the same, his family, his child, his work, then his wife."

While some other comments included, "Jaya was never the problem, he always made her feel down", and "She (Jaya) was a smiling lady once upon a time."

In A Nutshell

In an old video that has resurfaced, Jaya Bachchan spoke about whether Amitabh Bachchan was romantic. In conversation with Simi Garewal on her talk show, the actress made a cheeky remark on maybe he would have been romantic if he had a "girlfriend."