Amitabh Bachchan Gets COVID-19 Vaccine Shot, Tweets 'All Well'

Amitabh Bachchan has received the coronavirus vaccine, he confirmed in a tweet late night on Thursday. "Got it done! My Covid vaccination this afternoon," tweeted Mr Bachchan. Sharing a health update of sorts, he added: "All well." Last month, Mr Bachchan hinted that he was to get the vaccine sometime soon. Here's what he had written in one of his blog posts: "The vaccination has become mandatory and soon there shall be the conditioning for yours truly to be one such in queue." Big B had contracted the virus last year and was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

He tested negative in a few weeks. Big B's son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, had also tested positive for COVID-19 and so did his wife Aishwarya and recovered within weeks' time.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan underwent eye surgeries twice in the recent past - one in February and then in March. "A wonderful world... to see what was being missed till now... the colours and shapes and sizes... a life-changing experience," Big B wrote after his cataract surgeries.

At 78, Amitabh Bachchan continued to be one of Bollywood's busiest stars. Last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, Big B has an interesting line-up of movies ahead. He will feature as a football coach in the upcoming movie Jhund. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has been cast as a lawyer in crime thriller Chehre, which has been postponed indefinitely because of the pandemic. Mr Bachchan also stars in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Big B will also be directed by Ajay Devgn for an upcoming movie titled Mayday, which is believed to be a compelling thriller.