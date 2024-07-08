Amitabh Bachchan Shares Picture From Sunday Meet And Greet Session With Fans: 'This Love Is A Debt...'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

There are actors and then there is Amitabh Bachchan. From his out-of-the-box posts on social media to the jacket collection, Big B, at 81, does it all without breaking a sweat. It won't be wrong to say that Amitabh Bachchan can easily give Gen Z a run for their money. Now, the actor has shared a picture from the Sunday meet-and-greet session with fans outside his Mumbai home. In the pic, Big B is seen waving at a sea of fans. The actor, as a token of appreciation, also distributed T-shirts. Sharing the frame, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “This love and blessing since 1982, every Sunday, is a debt I shall never be able to repay…”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is basking in the success of his recently released film Kalki 2898 AD. Big B plays the role of Ashwatthama in the film. Sharing his experience of working with the megastar, director Nag Ashwin told NDTV, “The first day of shoot was with Mr Bachchan Sir and that was as intimidating as it could get.”

Nag Ashwin added, “He [Amitabh Bachchan] was in proper prosthetics... and it was the first day of shoot of this film. So, I was just trying to figure out how to work with him. What the boundaries are? Can I tell him that we need more takes? How do I tell him what to do? I think it was because of the experience and the superstar that he is. He just made it all easy and comfortable and he was fully available and made things happen."

Kalki 2898 AD also features Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The film was released on June 27. On day 12, the film breached the ₹500 crore mark at the box office. Its collection stands at ₹510.83 crore, reported Sacnilk.