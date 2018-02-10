Amitabh Bachchan Discharged From Hospital, Writes Poem On Visit

Amitabh Bachchan came for a routine check-up and went home, the CEO of Lilavati hospital said

Entertainment | Posted by | Updated: February 10, 2018 09:29 IST
Amitabh Bachchan with Abhishek outside Lilavati hospital.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Mr Bachchan was admitted for a routine check-up
  2. He had complained of pain in his lower back
  3. Big B is currently filming Thugs Of Hindostan and Brahmastra
Amitabh Bachchan, who was briefly admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Friday, was discharged the same day and was spotted leaving with his son Abhishek Bachchan. Mr Bachchan was admitted in Lilavati after he complained of pain in his lower back, reports news agency IANS. "Mr Bachchan came for a routine check-up and went home," Ravishankar, CEO of the Lilavati Hospital, told IANS. Later, he posted a poem on his blog recollecting his hospital visit and his tryst with the paparazzi outside the hospital - apparently, Mr Bachchan was stunned by the shutterbugs clicking the pictures.

जी हाँ जनाब मैं अस्पताल जाता हूँ
बचपन से ही इस प्रतिकिया को जीवित रखता हूँ ,
वहीं तो हुई थी मेरी प्रथम पयदाइशि चीत कार
वहीं तो हुआ था अविरल जीवन का मेरा स्वीकार
इस पवित्र स्थल का अभिनंदन करता हूँ मैं
जहाँ इस्वर बनाई प्रतिमा की जाँच होती है तय
धन्य है वे ,
धन्य हैं वे
जिन्हें आत्मा को जीवित रखने का सौभाग्य मिला
भाग्य शाली हैं वे जिन्हें , उन्हें सौभाग्य देने का सौभाग्य ना मिला
बनी रहे ये प्रतिक्रिया अनंत जन जात को
ना देखें ये कभी अस्वस्थता के चंडाल को
पहुँच गया आज रात्रि को Lilavati के प्रांगण में
देव समान दिव्यों के दर्शन करने के लिए मैं
विस्तार से देवी देवों से परिचय हुआ
उनकी वचन वाणी से आश्रय मिला
निकला जब चौ पहियों के वाहन में बाहर ,
'रास्ता रोको' का ऐलान किया पत्र मंडली ने जर्जर
चाका चौंद कर देने वाले हथियार बरसाते हैं ये
मानो सीमा पार कर देने का दंड देना चाहते हैं वे
समझ आता है मुझे इनका व्यवहार ;
समझ आता है मुझे, इनका व्याहार
प्रत्येक छवि वार है ये उनका व्यवसाय आधार ,
बाधा ना डालूँगा उनकी नित्य क्रिया पर कभी
प्रार्थना है बस इतनी उनसे मगर , सभी
नेत्र हीन कर डालोगे तुम हमारी दिशा दृष्टि को
यदि यूँ अकिंचन चलाते रहोगे अपने अवज़ार को
हमारी रक्षा का है बस भैया, एक ही उपाय ,
इस बुनी हुई प्रमस्तिष्क साया रूपी कवच के सिवाय
- Amitabh Bachchan

Here are pictures of Mr Bachchan (covering his face with a cap) leaving with Abhishek Bachchan by his side.
 
amitabh bachchan ndtv
 
amitabh bachchan ndtv



The teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's next film 102 Not Out also released on Friday. The Umesh Shukla-directed film features Rishi Kapoor as Big B's son. Big B plays a 102-year-old man who is zestful and quite young at heart when compared to his 75-year-old son. "Apne bete ko vridh ashram bhejne waala main pehla baap banuga," Big B tells Rishi Kapooor. 102 Not Out will hit the screens in May.

As of now, Mr Bachchan's two work-in-progress films are Thugs Of Hindostan and Brahmastra. Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Thugs Of Hindostan is slated for Diwali 2018 release.

Brahmastra is a trilogy the first part of which will hit the screens in 2019. The Karan Johar-produced film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra trilogy will be directed by Ayan Mukherji.

