Amitabh Bachchan Discharged From Hospital, Writes Poem On Visit Amitabh Bachchan came for a routine check-up and went home, the CEO of Lilavati hospital said

जी हाँ जनाब मैं अस्पताल जाता हूँ

बचपन से ही इस प्रतिकिया को जीवित रखता हूँ ,

वहीं तो हुई थी मेरी प्रथम पयदाइशि चीत कार

वहीं तो हुआ था अविरल जीवन का मेरा स्वीकार

इस पवित्र स्थल का अभिनंदन करता हूँ मैं

जहाँ इस्वर बनाई प्रतिमा की जाँच होती है तय

धन्य है वे ,

धन्य हैं वे

जिन्हें आत्मा को जीवित रखने का सौभाग्य मिला

भाग्य शाली हैं वे जिन्हें , उन्हें सौभाग्य देने का सौभाग्य ना मिला

बनी रहे ये प्रतिक्रिया अनंत जन जात को

ना देखें ये कभी अस्वस्थता के चंडाल को

पहुँच गया आज रात्रि को Lilavati के प्रांगण में

देव समान दिव्यों के दर्शन करने के लिए मैं

विस्तार से देवी देवों से परिचय हुआ

उनकी वचन वाणी से आश्रय मिला

निकला जब चौ पहियों के वाहन में बाहर ,

'रास्ता रोको' का ऐलान किया पत्र मंडली ने जर्जर

चाका चौंद कर देने वाले हथियार बरसाते हैं ये

मानो सीमा पार कर देने का दंड देना चाहते हैं वे

समझ आता है मुझे इनका व्यवहार ;

समझ आता है मुझे, इनका व्याहार

प्रत्येक छवि वार है ये उनका व्यवसाय आधार ,

बाधा ना डालूँगा उनकी नित्य क्रिया पर कभी

प्रार्थना है बस इतनी उनसे मगर , सभी

नेत्र हीन कर डालोगे तुम हमारी दिशा दृष्टि को

यदि यूँ अकिंचन चलाते रहोगे अपने अवज़ार को

हमारी रक्षा का है बस भैया, एक ही उपाय ,

इस बुनी हुई प्रमस्तिष्क साया रूपी कवच के सिवाय

- Amitabh Bachchan



Here are pictures of Mr Bachchan (covering his face with a cap) leaving with Abhishek Bachchan by his side.







The Apne bete ko vridh ashram bhejne waala main pehla baap banuga," Big B tells Rishi Kapooor. 102 Not Out will hit the screens in May.



As of now, Mr Bachchan's two work-in-progress films are Thugs Of Hindostan and Brahmastra. Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Thugs Of Hindostan is slated for Diwali 2018 release.



Brahmastra is a trilogy the first part of which will hit the screens in 2019. The Karan Johar-produced film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra trilogy will be directed by Ayan Mukherji.



