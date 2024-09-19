Amitabh Bachchan Apologises After Pronouncing This Marathi Word Incorrectly

Amitabh Bachchan issued an apology after mispronouncing Marathi word 'kachra' in an Instagram video he shared a few days back. On Thursday, the superstar shared a new video seeking an apology and also uttering the word in a right manner. The caption accompanying the post read, "Had done a video where pronunciation was wrong .. so corrected it .. Apologies." In the video, Amitabh Bachchan can be heard saying in Hindi, "Hello, I'm Amitabh Bachchan. A few days ago, I shared a video on raising social awareness stating that I won't litter. I also said the same thing in Marathi language, and my pronunciation in Marathi was a bit incorrect. The word, 'kachra' in Marathi was mispronounced. My friend Sudesh Bhosale informed me about the mispronunciation. Hence, I'm making this video, this time with the correct pronunciation," added the actor. This is the video we are talking about:

Here's the video where Amitabh Bachchan mispronounced the word. Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Earlier, the legend shared a picture from the first day shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 on his Instagram. Sharing the picture on X, he wrote, "Yes back and still no change in routine - the run is on." Big B added in his blog, "And the timing is ahead of its time so there is a pleasant feel to the DAY .. my greetings a bit early... The first day of the 16th season of KBC .. and the nerves and the apprehension and the tensions of the changes and the audience being receptive all rolled into one big bag of dhag, dhag, dhak in the region of the dhak dhak."

Amitabh Bachchan has been the host of KBC since its inception in 2000, except for the third season. The third season was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.