<i>KBC 16</i>: Amitabh Bachchan Leaves Audience In Splits With His "<i>Chai</i>" Date Joke

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has etched a special place in millions of hearts worldwide with his handsome looks and stunning acting skills. He is currently hosting the 16th season of the popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. In the latest episode, Big B left the audience in splits when he expressed his wish to take a contestant on a tea date. Sakshi Panwar, a student from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, who is preparing for government exams, indulged in a light-hearted conversation with host Amitabh Bachchan. She complimented the veteran on his looks and perfume.

A clip shared by the makers of the show on the channel's official Instagram channel soon went viral. In the clip, she said, “Sir, aap bahut handsome lag rahe hai. Meri nazar hi nhi hatt rhi aapse. Sir makeup ki jaroorat hi nhi hai aapko. Sir kya khushboo aa rhi thi aapse.” (Sir, you are looking very handsome. I can't take my eyes off you. Sir, you don't need makeup. Sir, you are smelling real nice.)

Amitabh Bachchan didn't miss the chance to showcase his witty self. He expressed his wish to take her on a "chai" date. Big B said, “Khel wel ko mariye goli, chaliye hum aur aap chai peete hai, zara ghoom kar aate hai.” (Leave the game, let's go and have some tea, let's take a stroll.)

This is not the first time Amitabh Bachchan amazed the internet with his hilarious statements on the show sets. When a promo of one of the episodes of the show was posted on Instagram, Big B was seen interacting with a contestant on a hot seat while responding to her father. He said, "Aaj jo aapne ek shabd banaya hai na aeroplane ke liye cheelgadi ye ab definite ho gaya hai isko hum daal denge dictionary mein kyunki humne pehle kabhi nahi suna kisi ke muuh se ki aeroplane ko cheelgadi itna khubsurat varnan kiya hai inhone." (Today, you have coined the word 'cheelgaadi' for aeroplane. It has now become definite, and we will put it in the dictionary because we have never heard before that anyone has described 'cheelgaadi' as beautiful as an aeroplane.) The post's caption read: "Amit ji ko mila unka new favourite word." Click here to know more.