<I>KBC 16</I>: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Grandkids Teased Him After Watching <i>Kalki 2898 AD</i>

Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy hosting the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. During the latest episode, Big B shared that he is often surprised when he hears about people who enjoy watching sci-fi films. In a video shared by the makers on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan can be heard saying, "Nahi bhaisahab humko bahut ascharya hota ha joh log ye Interstellar wagera dekhte hain. Hum bhi dekhe do-teen baar usko, abhi tak humko samjh nahi aaya ke picture thi kya woh. [ I am very surprised by those people who watch Interstellar and other sci-fiction films. I, too, have seen it two to three times, and till now, I have not understood what that picture was.]”

Amitabh Bachchan recalled how his grandkids teased him after watching Kalki 2898 AD. He said, "Sir humare bacche log joh hain, naati-pote bole fantastic picture hai, hum dekhe humko samjh nahi aaya. Phir unhone ek tans maara aapki Kalki bhi humein samjh nahi aayi. Kyunki uss film mein Mahabharat ke saath Science bhi hai usmein jahan jahan sci-fi tha woh unko bahut pasand aaya, baaki joh iteihaas tha humara, joh sanskaar the puraane Mahabharat se, woh unko samjh mein nahi aaya. Woh tanj maarte rehte hain. [My children and grandchildren said it (Interstellar) is a fantastic picture. I saw it, but I did not understand. Then they hit me with sarcasm and said that they did not understand my Kalki. In that film, along with Mahabharata, there is science, too. Whenever there was sci-fi in it, they liked it a lot. The rest of our history, our values ​​from Mahabharata, they did not understand. They keep making fun of it.]” For context, the veteran actor played the role of Ashwathama in Kalki 2898 AD.

Amitabh Bachchan often indulges in fun banter with the contestants on his show KBC. In another video shared by the makers on Instagram, Big B is seen jokingly asking a contestant for a “chai” date. The video features the contestant complimenting the Bollywood veteran on his looks. Soon, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Khel wel ko mariye goli, chaliye hum aur aap chai peete hai, zara ghoom kar aate hai. [Leave the game, let's go and have some tea, let's take a stroll.] Click here to read more about it.

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth, which will hit the big screens on October 10.