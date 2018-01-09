Amitabh Bachchan And Kangana Ranaut Could Be Co-Stars Soon Amitabh Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut could co-star in R Balki's next film

Share EMAIL PRINT Amitabh Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut in New Delhi. (Image courtesy: PTI) New Delhi: Highlights Last year, Big B and Kangana featured in an advertisement together Kangana has been approached to play the role of an amputee Mr Bachchan will play Kangana's onscreen mentor



Earlier, actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar wanted to make a biopic on Arunima Sinha but the film went to another production house which was divided between signing Kriti Sanon and Kangana for the lead role, reported



Last year, Amitabh Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut featured in an advertisement together. As of now, Kangana is filming Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which will release later this year and Amitabh Bachchan is filming Yash Raj Films-produced Thugs Of Hindostan, slated for Diwali 2018 release.



Amitabh Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut as co-stars? Is this really happening? According to a mid-day report, filmmaker R Balki has apparently approached Kangana to play the role of an amputee, 'who reclaims her life after a freak accident' with the help of her mentor. R Balki has approached Amitabh Bachchan to play the role of Kangana's onscreen mentor. It is not clear if the said film is a biopic on athlete Arunima Sinha , who is also the first Indian amputee to climb Mount Everest. Kangana was approached for Arunima Sinha's biopic but the film did not take off and a source told mid-day that Kangana apparently signed Balki's film instead. "Kangana had already been roped in for the Arunima Sinha biopic but the film showed no signs of kick-starting. So when Balki offered her this project, she was keen to come on board," the source told mid-day . "Kangana will require a two-month-long prep to adapt to the body language of a differently-abled person. The actors are expected to sign the contracts next week and an official announcement will be made later this month," the source added. Earlier, actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar wanted to make a biopic on Arunima Sinha but the film went to another production house which was divided between signing Kriti Sanon and Kangana for the lead role, reported mid-day Last year, Amitabh Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut featured in an advertisement together. As of now, Kangana is filming, which will release later this year and Amitabh Bachchan is filming Yash Raj Films-produced