Amidst Sonam Kapoor's Wedding Festivities, Arjun Kapoor Shoots For Bhavesh Joshi Song

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are currently busy with the wedding festivities of Sonam Kapoor but they sure had time to plan a surprise for Bhavesh Joshi fans . Arjun will reportedly feature in a song in Harshvardhan's upcoming movieand amidst all the wedding duties for Sonam's, the actor is said to have taken out time for the song's shoot, stated Mumbai Mirror . Arjun reportedly was onsets all of Saturday - he was busy shooting the song, reported Mumbai Mirror . Composed by Amit Trivedi, the song will be promotional in nature and is reported to be titledThe song will reportedly feature Arjun as somewhat of an "item boy" while Harshardhan will be in his on screen persona - as thesuperhero Bhavesh Joshi, a source told Mumbai Mirror : "Arjun was the item boy much likefrom Ishaqzaade andfrom. Harsh was in his onscreen character so he is not going to be dancing, but Arjun had a blast."Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding festivities kicked off on Sunday with a pre-weddingparty and continued with a lavish mehendi ceremony in Mumbai on Monday evening. Harshvardhan and Arjun Kapoor were part of both the functions. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will have a day wedding on Tuesday, which will be in accordance with Sikh rituals. In, Harshvardhan plays the role of a character, who, inspired by his friend's still-in-progress novel, started off fooling around town as the one who delivers justice or insaaf but soon, things took a messy turn and it was time for the Bhavesh Joshi to get serious.Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Bhavesh Joshi releases on May 25.