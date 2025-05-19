Amid Yuzvendra Chahal Dating Rumours, RJ Mahvash Calls Him "One Of The Most Caring People"

RJ Mahvash, who is rumoured to be dating Yuzvendra Chahal, called him "caring, humble and nice", leaving fans intrigued about their relationship one more time.

In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Mahvash was asked which quality she wants to steal from the star cricketer. "His niceness and how humble he is," she said, adding, "He is genuinely one of the most caring people you'll ever come across. He's always available for the people he loves. I'd definitely steal that part of him."

Rumours of RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal emerged during the star cricketer's divorce procedures.

The speculation gained traction again after the two were seen enjoying a Champions Trophy match in Dubai.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020 in Gurgaon and quickly became a fan-favourite couple on social media.

In February 2025, they were spotted outside Bandra Family Court, filing for divorce by mutual consent. They also requested a waiver for the six-month cooling-off period, but the court denied it.

After 18 months of living separately, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree officially parted ways on March 20, 2025.

According to reports, Yuzvendra Chahal paid ₹4.75 crore as alimony to Dhanashree Verma.

Recently, Dhanashree shared a glimpse of her latest music video, Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, on Instagram. But instead of focusing on the song, many users flooded the comments section with trolling. They brought up the alimony amount and called Dhanashree a "gold digger."

