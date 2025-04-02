Internet Thinks RJ Mahvash Was With Yuzvendra Chahal In Lucknow During IPL Match: "How Long Are They Going To Deny It?"

RJ Mahvash is rumoured to be dating Yuzvendra Chahal for a while. Amid Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce proceedings, RJ Mahvash was spotted with the star cricketer several times, prompting speculation about their relationship. RJ Mahvash recently shared a picture of playing balls in a swimming pool in Lucknow. Yuzvendra was in Lucknow for his IPL match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants recently. A Reddit user was quick to assume that they were together in Lucknow.

The post went viral in no time. Take a look:

Here's what RJ Mahvash posted:

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020 in Gurgaon and quickly became a fan-favourite couple on social media.

In February 2025, they were spotted outside Bandra Family Court, filing for divorce by mutual consent. They also requested a waiver for the six-month cooling-off period, but the court denied it.

After 18 months of living separately, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree officially parted ways on March 20, 2025.

According to reports, Yuzvendra Chahal paid ₹4.75 crore as alimony to Dhanashree Verma.

Recently, Dhanashree shared a glimpse of her latest music video, Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, on Instagram. But instead of focusing on the song, many users flooded the comments section with trolling. They brought up the alimony amount and called Dhanashree a "gold digger."