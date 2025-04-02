Advertisement

Internet Thinks RJ Mahvash Was With Yuzvendra Chahal In Lucknow During IPL Match: "How Long Are They Going To Deny It?"

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got divorced on March 20, 2025

Read Time: 2 mins
RJ Mahvash with Yuzvendra Chahal at a match
New Delhi:

RJ Mahvash is rumoured to be dating Yuzvendra Chahal for a while. Amid Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce proceedings, RJ Mahvash was spotted with the star cricketer several times, prompting speculation about their relationship. RJ Mahvash recently shared a picture of playing balls in a swimming pool in Lucknow. Yuzvendra was in Lucknow for his IPL match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants recently. A Reddit user was quick to assume that they were together in Lucknow. 

The post went viral in no time. Take a look:

Rj Mahavash posted a story in the Taj Mahal Lucknow pool. Guess who is playing their IPL game in Lucknow today - Yuzi Chahal. How long are they going to deny it?
byu/ahen0703 inInstaCelebsGossip

Here's what RJ Mahvash posted:

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020 in Gurgaon and quickly became a fan-favourite couple on social media.

In February 2025, they were spotted outside Bandra Family Court, filing for divorce by mutual consent. They also requested a waiver for the six-month cooling-off period, but the court denied it.

After 18 months of living separately, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree officially parted ways on March 20, 2025.

According to reports, Yuzvendra Chahal paid ₹4.75 crore as alimony to Dhanashree Verma.

Recently, Dhanashree shared a glimpse of her latest music video, Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, on Instagram. But instead of focusing on the song, many users flooded the comments section with trolling. They brought up the alimony amount and called Dhanashree a "gold digger."

Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma
