RJ Mahvash Says "<i>Ladkon Ka Rang Thoda Gehra Hi Pasand Hai</i>" Amid Yuzvendra Chahal Dating Rumours

RJ Mahvash, who is rumoured to be dating Yuzvendra Chahal, hit the headlines one more time for her video. RJ Mahvash dropped a video where she is heard saying, "See gore ladke bhi pyare hote hai, par sawlon mein na wo chai mein adrak wali baat hai. Ki achi toh woh aise bhi lagti hai par thoda adrak ho jaye na toh oye hoye hoye. See dusky and dark men are like paneer in a samosa, if you get one you are really lucky)."

(See, fair boys are also lovely, but when it comes to dusky ones, it's like adding ginger to tea. Tea tastes good anyway, but when you add a little ginger, it's like wow! Dusky and dark men are like finding paneer inside a samosa, if you get one, you're really lucky).

She went on, "Humari dadi ki language mein usse wo gehuwein rang wale namkeen chehre kehte hai. I get you dadi, now I get you bro. Kya hai na. Kya hai na hum Hindustani ladkiyon ko hamari chai aur ladko ka rang thoda gehra hi pasand hota hai. Please jaa ke sawle ladkon ko bata do ki objectify nahi kar ri par saadi dal mein tadka ho tum."

(In my grandmother's words, they are called 'wheatish-toned, savory-faced' boys. I get you, dadi, I get you now, bro. You see, we Indian girls prefer our tea and our boys with a slightly deeper colour. Please go and tell all the dusky boys that I'm not objectifying you, but you're like the perfect tadka (tempering) to our simple dal)."

Sharing the video, RJ Mahvash wrote, "Kale de libas di shokin h kudi, PAAS PAS aye tere kale rang ton." The cricketer liked the post.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020 in Gurgaon and quickly became a fan-favourite couple on social media.

In February 2025, they were spotted outside Bandra Family Court, filing for divorce by mutual consent. They also requested a waiver for the six-month cooling-off period, but the court denied it.

After 18 months of living separately, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree officially parted ways on March 20, 2025.

According to reports, Yuzvendra Chahal paid ₹4.75 crore as alimony to Dhanashree Verma.

Recently, Dhanashree shared a glimpse of her latest music video, Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, on Instagram. But instead of focusing on the song, many users flooded the comments section with trolling. They brought up the alimony amount and called Dhanashree a "gold digger."