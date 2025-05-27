Amid Vanga-Deepika Row, Triptii Dimri Takes Home Her Highest Paycheck Yet For <i>Spirit</i>

The internet has been abuzz with the ongoing feud between Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga over her exit from Spirit. Last Saturday the film's team and Triptii Dimri took to social media to officially confirm that the Animal actress is the new female lead in Spirit, opposite Prabhas.

India Today has now exclusively reported that Triptii Dimri is being paid a whopping sum of Rs 6 crore as she reunites with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the second time.

WHAT:

It's a career-defining moment for Triptii Dimri as Rs 6 crore is her biggest paycheck yet.

Spirit is currently in its pre-production phase and will go on floors in October.

Out of the many reasons cited for Deepika's exit from Spirit, one of them was her demanding Rs 20 crore as her remuneration and profit-sharing.



What Led To Multiple Delays

Deepika Padukone was called out for her "unprofessional" behaviour and unacceptable fee demands for Spirit. There were also some allegations of Deepika not being on board for certain "bold scenes" in the film, which eventually led to the makers dropping her.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, dated May 22, Padukone "refused to shoot for more than 6 hours a day" for Spirit.

"That's not all, the actress, via her agency, also started to demand an amendment to the contract. Their point of contention was simple - if the shoot extends beyond 100 days, Deepika will have to be paid extra for every single day of shoot beyond the commitment on paper," the report further stated.

Deepika had reportedly refused to deliver her dialogues in Telugu as well. Other than Deepika's pregnancy, Prabhas' injury also led to further delay in Spirit taking flight.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Jibe At Deepika Padukone's "Dirty PR Games"

Yesterday Sandeep Reddy Vanga's post took the internet by storm. He put out a long note on X, indirectly slamming Padukone's "Dirty PR games." He also questioned Deepika's idea of "feminism", and also revealed that she had violated the Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are....

Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) May 26, 2025

Vanga wrote, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?"

"As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. (Let's do one thing... next time tell the whole story... because I don't even care a bit) #dirtyPRgames," the filmmaker added.



In A Nutshell:

Even though Vanga tried to sort out a solution with the producers, Deepika's team was adamant about their demands. And the rest is history, as Triptii Dimri joined the cast as the female lead in Spirit, and is taking home her fattest paycheck yet of Rs 6 crore.

