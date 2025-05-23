Amid <i>The Royals</i> Criticism, Bhumi Pednekar Picks This As Her Favourite Character: "Helped Me Deal With My Insecurities"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Bhumi Pednekar recently starred in the Netflix series The Royals. Her versatility and chemistry with Ishaan Khatter received mixed reactions. She considers her character Sandhya from Dum Laga Ke Haisha most significant.

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the Netflix series The Royals. While some appreciated her versatility and chemistry with Ishaan Khatter, some had mixed responses.

Bhumi Pednekar has delivered a mixed bag of projects ever since her debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. In a recent conversation with Harper's Bazaar India, the actress revealed that her character Sandhya from her debut film is the closest to her heart.

She said, "And the character closest to my heart has to be from my first film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Because honestly, that girl changed me. She changed my approach to life. She made me fall a little more in love with myself and helped me deal with my insecurities. It's a never-ending battle. With every passing year, as you grow older, the kinds of insecurities you deal with also change. Every few years, you need some kind of intervention and fortunately for me, my character and my work give me that intervention."

Furthermore, talking about some other characters from her filmography that she resonates with the most, Bhumi shared, "I think a character I resonated with the most has to be a mix of what I did in Thank You for Coming and Badhaai Do. I think both these pieces centred around themes of liberation, finding freedom, standing your ground, and being your most authentic self. And to me, these are things that really, really matter because I honestly have been on that path over the last decade. The kind of roles I've done have always reflected my pursuit of that liberation and freedom."

On the work front, Bhumi is all set to headline a thriller, she now has Dalal in her lineup.



