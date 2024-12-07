Amid Separation Rumours, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan Share A Picture-Perfect Moment From A Wedding Reception

Amid the ongoing separation rumours, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended a wedding reception together. Several pictures of the couple from the event have been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the pictures, Aishwarya and Abhishek can be seen standing close to each other.

In another one, they are seen posing for a picture with the actress' mother Brindya and Anu Ranjan. The couple are all smiles for the selfie. They can be seen twinning in black outfits.

Rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce have been circulating on social media for quite some time now. These rumours gained traction when the couple arrived separately at a high-profile wedding In July. The speculation intensified when Abhishek liked an Instagram post discussing the increase in "grey divorces," which further fuelled the divorce rumours.

The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, revolves around the idea of "Why love stops being easy." It also states, "Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?"

Last month, the actress attended the Global Women's Forum in Dubai on Wednesday, where she delivered a speech on women's empowerment. As Aishwarya took the stage, a large screen behind her displayed her name as "Aishwarya Rai | International Star," omitting the "Bachchan" surname. Several videos and photos from the event have been doing the rounds on social media.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married in April 2007. The two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011. So far, the couple have not confirmed nor denied the divorce rumours.

On the professional front, they worked together in several films such as Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Dhoom 2 (2006), Umrao Jaan (2006), Guru (2007), Sarkar Raj (2008), and Raavan (2010)."