Amid Legal Row, Paresh Rawal To Return To <i>Hera Pheri 3</i>? Akshay Kumar's Lawyer Says, "We Are Optimistic"

Akshay Kumar's production company, Cape of Good Films, has sent a legal notice to actor Paresh Rawal following his abrupt exit from Hera Pheri 3.

Pooja Tidke, Joint Managing Partner at Parinam Law Associates, confirmed that Rawal has not responded to the notice, which demands damages worth Rs 25 crore. Despite the legal development, the production house remains hopeful for a resolution.

Speaking to PTI, Pooja Tidke said, "I think there will be severe legal consequences. It's of course hurt the franchise. We have written to him letting him know that there are a lot of legal consequences involved. There have been expenses incurred towards the cast, towards the crew, towards leading senior actors, logistics equipment, and shooting of the trailer."

She further explained, "Thereafter, there were contracts entered into the shooting for the trailer. In fact, there was some portion of about three-and-a-half minutes of the film itself that had been shot. Suddenly, a few days ago, we received a notice from Paresh ji saying that he is no longer associated with the film and doesn't want to be associated with the film. So it's taken everybody by shock and surprise, of course."

Pooja also pointed to the broader implications of Rawal's decision. "There's reputational damage involved for the actors that are committed to the film, the franchise as a whole, and of course, there's a great deal of disappointment among the audience. So we're optimistic that things work out, but as of now, we're facing legal issues," she added.

While it is still unclear if Paresh Rawal will return to Hera Pheri 3, the lawyer's remarks suggest a possibility remains.

Meanwhile, actor Suniel Shetty recently told E24 that Paresh Rawal has agreed to meet him to discuss the situation. Shetty also shared that both he and Akshay Kumar were deeply affected by Rawal's unexpected decision.