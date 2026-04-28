Amid <i>Jee Le Zaraa</i> Delay, Farhan Akhtar Says 'Too Many Rumours About Too Many Things'

About five years ago, a photo of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif broke the internet when the actors announced that they were joining hands to star in their first film together, titled Jee Le Zaraa. While there has been a lot of speculation about when the film is happening-or if it's happening at all-Farhan Akhtar has once again reacted to the rumours.

What's Happening

On whether Jee Le Zaraa can return with a new cast, Farhan Akhtar told The Hollywood Reporter India, "There are too many rumours doing the rounds about too many things. I have always maintained that I honestly don't like keeping any secrets when I am making a film. Every time I felt like something is ready to go, I have put it out in the world and shared it with them. And I'll do the same."

He continued, "Right now, I am in a place where I really need to think about what I want to do next as a director. Because so many things have transpired in the last couple of years that I feel like I just need to catch my breath and really just see where my heart lies with it. Once that happens, I'll let the world know."

About The Multiple Delays

Back in 2023, Farhan Akhtar, in an interview with Variety, had addressed the multiple delays in Jee Le Zaraa. The filmmaker revealed that there have been some issues with the dates. He said, "We just have issues with dates, and the actors' strike that's happened has put Priyanka's [Chopra] dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can't, so I've started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It'll happen when it has to, we'll see."

In a conversation with Samdish on his YouTube channel, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor had said, "So my film Toofan was released in 2021, and right after that, I was set to direct a film called Jee Le Zaraa. It just kept getting delayed, and for those two years, I kept saying no to all other opportunities that came my way. I did that because when you have to direct, you can only focus on that. If an acting role came, I told them, 'No, I'm soon going to be directing.'"

No further updates have been revealed by other cast or crew members.

About Jee Le Zaraa

Jee Le Zaraa is said to be the third friendship-centric film from Excel Entertainment after Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. With a stellar cast featuring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra, under Farhan Akhtar's direction, the film continues to be eagerly awaited by audiences.