Watch: Farhan Akhtar Sings Asha Bhosle's <i>Dum Maro Dum</i> At University In Punjab

Farhan Akhtar paid a musical tribute to Asha Bhosle, who died due to multi-organ failure on Sunday in Mumbai. The actor-singer performed on April 13 at a university in Punjab, where he honoured the legendary artist by singing her iconic track Dum Maro Dum from the 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

To share the heartfelt moment with his fans, Farhan Akhtar posted glimpses from the performance on his Instagram handle. In the video, he could be seen singing the classic number in front of a massive crowd of youngsters, who were clearly enjoying and vibing to the song.

Farhan also shared an image from the stage, where he stood in front of the mic while Asha Bhosle's portrait lit up a giant screen behind him.

In his caption, Farhan Akhtar wrote, “In memory of the legend herself. A glimpse from last night at @lpuuniversity when all of us came together to pay Asha ji a tribute.”

“Unfortunately, the audio recording isn't the best but it was incredible to see young students in the thousands, show their love and respect for her music. To celebrate her is the best way to remember her,” he added.

Shibani Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Saba Pataudi reacted to the post by dropping red heart emojis in the comments section.

On Sunday, Farhan Akhtar shared a picture of Asha Bhosle on Instagram, along with a note remembering the legendary singer.

The star wrote, “Every industry is founded on and built around pillars.. those giants who set the gold standard through their talent, their work ethic and their accomplishments. People who unconsciously create legacies and in turn, inspire innumerable others to follow their dreams.”

He continued, “It is impossible to talk about playback singing and not mention Asha Bhosle ji. Her pitch perfect voice, her joy of singing and her fiery energy were and still remain, irreplaceable. Thank you for the decades upon decades of music and memories Asha ji. Rest in peace.”

Asha Bhosle made her debut in 1943 with the Marathi film song Chala Chala Nav Bala from Majha Bal. Over the decades, she delivered one after another timeless hit.

She was also a recipient of two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan.