Amid Drunk Driving Incident, New CCTV Video Shows BTS' Suga Falling Off His Electric Scooter

The idol received severe backlash for allegedly providing false information regarding his drunk driving case

Read Time: 2 mins
BTS' Suga shared this image. (Courtesy: agustd)
New Delhi:

BTS member Suga (popularly known as Min Yoongi) has recently faced "disciplinary action" after being involved in a drunk driving case. The idol is now facing criticism again as the new CCTV footage showing Suga riding an electric scooter along a sidewalk in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, has been doing the rounds on the Internet. The video captures the moment he crashed into a curb, causing him to fall. Fortunately, a police patrol nearby witnessed the incident and promptly called for assistance. Upon arrival, officers detected the smell of alcohol and administered a breathalyzer test at the scene.

Previously, BTS' agency Big Hit Music had issued a statement claiming that Suga was heading home while using an electric kickboard with a helmet on. According to the statement, he fell after travelling about 500 meters while parking the kickboard. The statement mentioned that a nearby officer conducted a breathalyzer test, resulting in a fine and the revocation of Suga's license. It also mentioned that there were no injuries or property damage.

However, the newly released footage contradicts this statement. The video shows Suga riding an electric scooter, not a kickboard, and actively riding on a pedestrian sidewalk when he crashes, rather than simply parking. His blood alcohol content was recorded at 0.227%, far exceeding the legal limit for license revocation in South Korea. In the country, a BAC of over 0.2% results in harsher penalties.

The Yongsan District Police Department intends to summon the rapper for further investigation regarding his alcohol consumption. Suga has been serving as a social service agent for his mandatory military service since September last year, with his discharge expected in June of next year.

BTS Suga, BTS Suga Drunk Driving Incident, Suga
