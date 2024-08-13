Amid Drunk Driving Incident, BTS Suga Accused Of Misconduct During Mandatory Community Service

BTS member Suga (popularly known as Min Yoongi) has recently faced "disciplinary action" after being involved in a drunk driving case. The idol is now facing fresh accusations regarding his participation in mandatory classes and his behaviour during his community service duties. According to a report by Koreaboo, South Korean media outlet Sports Kyung Hyang disclosed on Tuesday that complaints had been filed against Suga, claiming that he has not been taking his responsibilities as a social worker seriously. Instead of enlisting in the military, Suga is currently fulfilling his service as a social worker. ICYDK: Suga has been deemed "unfit for the regular combat duty."

An eyewitness reportedly claimed that Suga showed little interest in his required classes, despite holding a leadership position. The source stated, "Suga never participated during the 4-day 5-night class. He was so bad that the instructor even scolded him to which Suga nodded his head and then went back to looking at his phone before sleeping. Suga acted like he was a classroom bully trying to assert his dominance at the beginning of the school year."

These allegations come on the heels of backlash Suga has been receiving for a recent DUI (driving under the influence) incident. The controversy has led some social media users to call for Suga's removal from BTS. In addition to the accusations regarding his attitude during community service, another formal complaint has been lodged against him, urging authorities to investigate his conduct as a social worker. The report stated, "Suga's DUI is a result of his poor work attitude and the military office needs to investigate his work using CCTV. We strongly urge that a thorough investigation be conducted into Suga's work while serving as a social service worker under the Military Service Act and that any violations found be reported to the authorities and dealt with strictly."

Last week, Suga issued an apology for operating an electric vehicle while under the influence. His agency, Big Hit Music, clarified that Suga was riding an electric kickboard on Tuesday night when he fell while parking. A police officer on the scene administered a breathalyzer test, which Suga failed. This resulted in the revocation of his license and a fine, according to the agency.