BTS' Suga Fined $11,500 For Drunk Driving On E-Scooter

K-pop star Suga, a member of the boy band supergroup BTS, has been fined 15 million won ($11,500) by a court for drunk driving while on an electric scooter. A judge at the Seoul Western District Court issued the fine in a summary judgment made last week after his case was referred to the prosecution, a court official said on Monday.

In August, the songwriter and rapper made an apology for the incident calling it "careless and wrong behaviour" with police also revoking his licence for riding the e-scooter while drunk.

Suga rode the scooter and tripped when parking at night, according to his label Big Hit Music, which is part of K-pop firm HYBE. The label also said he failed a breath test to measure his blood alcohol level conducted by police.

Since announcing a break from group projects in June 2022, BTS members pursued solo activities before starting military service.

The 31-year-old Suga has been engaged in social service work in order to meet his military duty commitment.

The drunk driving incident is the latest example of K-pop performers sometimes falling short of their squeaky-clean image.

The case prompted some BTS fans upset by his action to send flower wreaths near HYBE headquarters, with messages on boards asking him to leave the band.

Those notified of summary judgments can apply for a regular trial within seven days to challenge the decision.

Suga's label did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)