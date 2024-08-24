BTS Suga DUI Case: Min Yoongi Interrogated For More Than Three Hours. Details Inside

South Korean boyband BTS member Suga aka Min Yoongi has been booked under DUI (driving under the influence) charges. In another update from the case, Suga was seen arriving at the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul on Friday (August 23). He was questioned for nearly three hours, reported My Music Taste. The rapper has also admitted to the charges during the questioning. Apologising for his actions after the first round of questions, the 31-year-old said, “I am truly sorry for the big disappointment I have become to many people and our fans. I will faithfully and thoroughly cooperate with the investigation. Again, I am truly sorry.”

“I want to say that I am so sorry for causing so much hurt and disappointment with my wrong actions. I am deeply reflecting and regretting this and I will make sure that this never happens again,” promised Suga.

When the reporters asked Suga about the levels of alcohol content (0.227 percent) found in his blood and how his management agency HYBE issued “mixed apologies”, the pop icon “remained silent”, the report added.

On August 6, police found Suga lying on a street in Hannam-dong after he fell from an electric scooter, reported All K-pop. A breathalyzer test confirmed that the BTS member was under the influence of alcohol, the report added.

Big Hit Music, the agency that manages BTS, issued a formal apology soon after the incident, reported Hindustan Times. An excerpt of the statement read, “We apologise for the disappointment caused by our artist's inappropriate behaviour. SUGA will accept any disciplinary action from his workplace as a social service agent for causing public concern."

Suga is currently fulfilling his mandatory community service.