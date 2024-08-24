Advertisement

BTS Suga DUI Case: Min Yoongi Interrogated For More Than Three Hours. Details Inside

Suga is currently fulfilling his community service

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
BTS Suga DUI Case: Min Yoongi Interrogated For More Than Three Hours. Details Inside
BTS' Suga shared this image. (Courtesy: agustd)
New Delhi:

South Korean boyband BTS member Suga aka Min Yoongi has been booked under DUI (driving under the influence) charges. In another update from the case, Suga was seen arriving at the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul on Friday (August 23). He was questioned for nearly three hours, reported My Music Taste. The rapper has also admitted to the charges during the questioning. Apologising for his actions after the first round of questions, the 31-year-old said, “I am truly sorry for the big disappointment I have become to many people and our fans. I will faithfully and thoroughly cooperate with the investigation. Again, I am truly sorry.” 

“I want to say that I am so sorry for causing so much hurt and disappointment with my wrong actions. I am deeply reflecting and regretting this and I will make sure that this never happens again,” promised Suga. 

When the reporters asked Suga about the levels of alcohol content (0.227 percent) found in his blood and how his management agency HYBE issued “mixed apologies”, the pop icon “remained silent”, the report added. 

On August 6, police found Suga lying on a street in Hannam-dong after he fell from an electric scooter, reported All K-pop. A breathalyzer test confirmed that the BTS member was under the influence of alcohol, the report added. 

Big Hit Music, the agency that manages BTS, issued a formal apology soon after the incident, reported Hindustan Times. An excerpt of the statement read, “We apologise for the disappointment caused by our artist's inappropriate behaviour. SUGA will accept any disciplinary action from his workplace as a social service agent for causing public concern."

Suga is currently fulfilling his mandatory community service.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
BTS, Suga, BTS Suga DUI Case
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Justin Bieber And Wife Hailey Welcome First Child, Reveal Baby Name
BTS Suga DUI Case: Min Yoongi Interrogated For More Than Three Hours. Details Inside
Kevin Jonas Shares Skin Cancer Diagnosis: "I Have To Get A Surgery"
Next Article
Kevin Jonas Shares Skin Cancer Diagnosis: "I Have To Get A Surgery"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;