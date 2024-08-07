BTS Suga's "License Revoked" Over Drunk Driving Incident, Issues Apology

South Korean boy band BTS member Suga, aka Min Yoongi, has to face “disciplinary action” after being involved in a drunk driving case. On Wednesday, Suga shared a detailed note on Weverse (South Korean social media platform) to explain the incident. He wrote, “Hello. This is Suga. It is with a very heavy and apologetic heart that I have to come to you with such disappointment. After drinking at dinner last night, I rode home on an electric kickboard. I violated road traffic laws without realising that I was not allowed to use an electric kickboard while drunk due to the simple thought that it was a short distance away.”

The rapper continued, “While setting up my electric scooter at the front door of my house, I feel alone. A police officer was nearby, and as a result of a breathalyzer test, my license was revoked, and I was fined. Although no one was harmed or any facilities were damaged during this process, I bow my head in apology to everyone as it is my responsibility and there is no room for excuses. I apologise to everyone who was hurt by my careless and wrong actions, and I will be more careful in my actions to avoid such incidents in the future.”

BTS agency BigHit Music has also issued a statement to address the situation, reported Hindustan Times. “Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We apologise for the accident involving BTS member Suga's electric scooter. On Tuesday night (June 6), Suga used an electric scooter while wearing a helmet while returning home after drinking alcohol. After traveling about 500 meters, he fell while parking, and was given a ticket and license revocation as a result of a sobriety test by police officers who were nearby. The incident did not result in any personal injury or property damage, and he returned home under police escort,” the agency was quoted as saying.

The statement concluded, “We apologise for the disappointment this artist's inappropriate behaviour caused many of you. As a social service worker, he will receive appropriate disciplinary action from his employer for his behaviour. We will be more careful to prevent this from happening in the future. Thank you.”