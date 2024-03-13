Agust D Tour D-Day The Movie Trailer: BTS' Suga Wants 'ARMYs' To Relive His Shows

BTS' agency BigHit posted this image on X. (courtesy: bts_bighit)

BTS rapper Suga (popularly known as Min Yoongi), is set to give fans a thrilling experience by bringing last year's D-Day (name of Suga's concert tour) shows to the big screen with his upcoming concert film, Agust D Tour ‘D-Day' The Movie. The trailer of the film was released on Tuesday. It offered a glimpse into the electrifying atmosphere of Suga's 2023 solo tour, featuring his dynamic performances and interactions with the audience. In the trailer, Suga highlighted his commitment to delivering powerful performances, stating, "My concert is not kind. When I go on stage, I think to myself that I have to kill it." The video also captured memorable moments from his tour, including performances of hit songs like Haegeum, SDL, People, and Snooze at iconic venues such as New York's UBS Arena and Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

Throughout the tour, Suga was joined by special guests Max and Halsey, who added to the excitement with their performances of Burn It and Suga's Interlude, respectively. Additionally, surprise appearances by other BTS members, including RM, Jungkook, and Jimin, added to the magic of the shows. Agust D Tour ‘D-Day' The Movie promises to offer more than just performances, with uncut features and behind-the-scenes moments providing fans with a deeper look into Suga's world. It also celebrates the support of ARMYs (the dedicated fanbase of BTS), who played a crucial role in the success of Suga's solo endeavours.

<SUGA│Agust D TOUR 'D-DAY' THE MOVIE> Main Poster

The cinematic cut is coming to theatres & IMAX on April 10 & 13 Worldwide!



Tickets on sale from Mar 12, 11AM (ET)

🔗 More info at https://t.co/Sr0Xxcurie

*Additional screening dates may vary, check your local venues.… pic.twitter.com/N1i9PEYFvI — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) March 5, 2024

Suga's D-Day tour, spanning 25 concerts across 10 cities and attracting over 290,000 attendees, is set to be presented on the big screen with a cinematic touch. Fans can mark their calendars for the film's release on April 13.