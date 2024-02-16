Amid Divorce Rumours, Dalljiet Kaur And Nikhil Patel Unfollow Each Other, Change Bio

Image instagrammed by Dalljiet Kaur. (courtesy: DalljietKaur)

All is not well between TV actress Dalljiet Kaur and her second husband Nikhil Patel. Their recent social media activities have added fuel to the ongoing divorce rumours. Both Dalljiet and Nikhil have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Nikhil has even removed all the pictures of Dalljiet, including their wedding album, from his Instagram timeline. While Dalljiet has dropped her husband's last name from her bio, Nikhil has changed his bio from "Girl-boy dad" to just "#Girldad." Meanwhile, we could spot a video of Nikhil visiting a salon with Dalljiet's son, Jaydon. The note attached to it read, “Our first Father & Son barnet chop!” For those who don't know, Nikhil has two daughters from his previous marriage, while Dalljiet has a son from her first marriage with actor Shaleen Bhanot.

Meanwhile, Dalljiet Kaur has also deleted some posts featuring Nikhil Patel from her Instagram page. The two got married in March last year.

But there are some pictures in which we can spot Nikhil Patel. Here's an album from the couple's pre-wedding festivities shared by Dalljiet Kaur last year:

Take a look at another video where Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel are having a fun time at a lodge in Kenya:

Amidst divorce rumours, Dalljiet Kaur's team issued a statement last week, informing that the actress is currently in India due to a medical emergency in her family. The statement read, "I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon are in India currently for Dalljiet's dad's surgery to be followed by her Maa's surgery, which required her to be beside them...in addition too this I would only like to add that Dalljiet at the moment would not like to make any further comments on anything, because kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out.”

Following their marriage, Dalljiet Kaur and her son, Jaydon, relocated to Nikhil's residence in Kenya.