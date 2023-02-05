Shalin Bhanot's Ex-Wife Dalljiet Kaur Makes It Instagram Official With Nik Patel

Dalljiet Kaur shared this image. (courtesy: kaurdalljiet)

Dalljiet Kaur is all set to marry her UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel in March. The actress has shared the happy news with her fans and loved ones on Instagram. She has shared a picture featuring herself and Nikhil lying on a bed. The text on it read, “#DalNikTake2”. The caption of the joint post read, “The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country(Kenya in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub - It is written [red heart emoji]”. Dalljiet Kaur's fans and industry colleagues made a bee-line to the comments section to shower love on the happy couple. Actress Rashmi Desai wrote, “Heartiest congratulations Dil-jeet. More happiness to you sweetheart.” FYI: Rashmi and Dalljiet were part of Bigg Boss 13. Actress Ankita Lokhande said, “I am sooo sooooo sooooooo happy for you, Daljit. Heartiest congratulations my darling and welcome to the family Jiju.”

Karishma Tanna too wrote a sweet note for her “ baby doll” Dalljiet Kaur. She said, “Congratulations baby doll [re heart] so happy for you.” Actress Shweta Tiwari said, “I am sooo happy for you My love.. May you get all the happiness in the world.” Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who recently got married to her fitness trainer, dropped a bunch of red hearts under the post. Actress Ridhi Dogra said, “Awwwww this is the sweetest. Sending you both so much love and a blessed life ahead.”

Here is the post we are talking about:

Dalljiet Kaur was previously married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot. The couple have a son together - Jaydon Kaur. Talking about giving love a second chance, Dalljiet Kaur told PinkVilla, “I am in love with Nikhil and can feel butterflies in my stomach every time he calls me. I never thought this would happen. I always thought that I would marry first and then fall in love.”

Confirming the wedding itinerary, Dalljiet Kaur added, “The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London."