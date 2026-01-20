Amid <i>Dhurandhar</i> Success, R Madhavan Debuts Sharp Salt-And-Pepper Look. See Pics

R Madhavan, who's part of the stellar cast of Dhurandhar, debuted a sharp salt-and-pepper look. The new look was unveiled by hair stylist Danish Hanif. Danish shared a series of new pictures of R. Madhavan, treating fans to a brand-new look. Needless to say, Madhavan seems to defy age at 55.

Sharing the pictures, Danish Hanif wrote, "When simplicity meets class. Thank you R. Madhavan sir for trusting us with your look. Always an honour serving true elegance."

As soon as the pictures were shared, the Internet couldn't keep calm.

A user wrote, "A few greys here and there but Maddy looks exactly the same Maddy from RHTDM."

Another comment read, "Fades are over mannnnnn."

Another comment read, "Class."

Earlier, Madhavan spoke candidly about the film's success and its impact. In a Hindi interview with News Nation TV, the actor revealed that he knew the script had the potential to be a game-changer.

While acknowledging the debates surrounding the film's political undertones, Madhavan asserted that differing opinions are natural, but nothing should be placed above the nation. Madhavan played Ajay Sanyal, the National Security Advisor of India, a character inspired by real-life NSA Ajit Doval.

About Dhurandhar

The trailer released on 18 November. Based on true events, Ranveer Singh takes on four of Pakistan's deadliest terrorists. Speculation over the characters' identities has created buzz on social media, but the makers haven't confirmed them yet. Ranveer Singh's character—thought to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma—is a work of fiction, as confirmed by the Censor Board. Dhurandhar also dives deep into the socio-political dynamics of different ethnic groups in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar marks the comeback of Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, who scripted a new language of robust nationalism with his debut feature. It has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the Hindi language so far.