Amid Dating Rumours, Palak Tiwari Pictured At Ibrahim Ali Khan's Residence

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari pictured in Mumbai.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have been rumoured to be dating since last year. Recently, the actress was pictured outside Ibrahim's residence in Mumbai. She was spotted while exiting the venue. Palak was dressed in her casual best. She wore a black top teamed with matching bell-bottom pants. After Palak left the venue, Ibrahim was also seen leaving his residence in a separate car. Several photos and videos have been doing the rounds on social media.

For the unversed, Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Palak Tiwari, on the other hand, is Shweta Tiwari's daughter.

Last year, Palak dismissed the dating rumours and said, “Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life. It's my sole focus, and it is an important year for me,” she says, dismissing the rumours. “I don't pay heed to these rumours as it is a part of the profession that I am in. I'd rather focus on my work. While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it's a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that.”

On the work front, Palak Tiwari made her acting debut in Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the other hand, assisted Karan Johar in the hit movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. His upcoming projects include Naadaniyaan with Khushi Kapoor and Sarzameen, co-starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.