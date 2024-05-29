Viral: Ibrahim Ali Khan And Charles Leclerc Talking In Hindi. The Internet Can't Even...

Ibrahim Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: iakpataudi)

Ibrahim Ali Khan made his Instagram debut last month and has been treating his fans with glimpses of his life ever since. Recently, he re-shared a video on his Instagram story wherein he can be seen conversing with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc in Hindi. For the unversed, Ibrahim attended the Miami Grand Prix earlier this month. The 23-year-old paddock guest of the Ferrari F1 team and Puma Sports was among the celebrities enjoying the F1 excitement in the Sunshine State in early May. The video captures Ibrahim greeting and shaking hands with Charles as soon as he sees him. Charles Leclerc humorously greeted Ibrahim in Hindi, catching him off guard. When Ibrahim asked how the Ferrari driver was, the 26-year-old responded, "Main badhiya. Aap batao? (I'm well. How about you?)"

The fans flooded the comment section on Instagram. A fan wrote, "No way we got Leclerc speaking Hindi before GTA 6." Another one commented, "I think I downloaded the wrong Ta Ra Rum Pum." A comment read, "Ibrahim should have said 'My dad was also a race car driver' lol." While an Instagram user wrote, "Charles and Ibrahim interacting in Hindi was not on my bingo card," another one commented, "What a crossover."

Earlier this month, Ibrahim Ali Khan dropped pictures with Charles Leclerc on social media. In the pictures, the duo can be seen posing together. Captioning the video, Ibrahim wrote, "I know, even Charles confused me for a Ferrari driver."

ICYMI: Ibrahim Ali Khan made his Instagram debut on April 30. He shared a series of pictures of himself in which he can be seen wearing outfits from a popular sportswear brand. In one of the pictures, he is seen wearing a green T-shirt teamed with beige pants. He completed his look with a cool pair of green sneakers. In another set of images, Ibrahim is seen dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts.

On the work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan assisted Karan Johar in the hit movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. His upcoming projects include Naadaniyaan with Khushi Kapoor and Sarzameen, co-starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.