After Bharat Takhtani Confirms Relationship, Old Video Of Hema Malini Saying She Wanted Esha Deol To Marry Abhishek Bachchan Goes Viral

Esha Deol has been in the headlines ever since her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani's latest social media post got people talking. Bharat, who parted ways with Esha in 2024, recently shared a picture with Megha Lakhani on his Instagram Stories. Along with the photo, he dropped a heart emoji and wrote, “Welcome to my family.” The post instantly sparked buzz that he may have moved on.

While Bharat's personal life is grabbing attention, an old Esha Deol interview about Abhishek Bachchan is making the rounds online.

Years ago, Esha's mother Hema Malini, during an appearance on Koffee with Karan, had admitted that she wanted Abhishek to be her son-in-law. Hema, who has worked closely with Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan over the years in films like Sholay, felt that Abhishek would be the right match for Esha. In her eyes, he was a “perfect” choice.

Back then, Esha Deol spoke about this in a chat with India Forum. When asked about her mother's comment, the actress explained, “My mother is really very sweet. She took Abhishek's name because at that time he was the most eligible bachelor. She wanted me to settle down with a good person, and in her eyes Abhishek Bachchan seemed to be the best. But I don't want to marry Abhishek Bachchan.”

The actress went on to share why she never saw Abhishek Bachchan in that light. “Because I consider him like my elder brother. So, sorry mom,” she added.

Coming back to Bharat Takhtani and Esha Deol, the duo got married in 2012. After 12 years of staying together, they parted ways last year.

At the time, they issued a joint statement announcing their separation. "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We'd appreciate our privacy is respected," the statement read.

Bharat Takhtani and Esha Deol share two daughters, Radhya and Miraya.