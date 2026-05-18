Dead City Season 3 Finally Gets Release Date As AMC Locks In 2026 Return

Good news for Walking Dead fans. AMC has officially confirmed 16 new episodes from the franchise in 2026 with the return of both Dead City and Daryl Dixon. After months of speculation, the network has announced that both spinoffs are officially moving ahead next year, allowing fans one more packed year inside The Walking Dead universe.

AMC confirmed that The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 will premiere on July 26, 2026. The new season will feature eight episodes and will air on AMC and AMC+ every Sunday through the summer.

The announcement comes after fans started to worry earlier this year. The reason? AMC discussed its 2026 lineup during an earnings call but made no mention of Dead City. At the time, the network openly spoke about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 4, which is set to be the show's final season. The absence of any update around Dead City triggered concerns that the show may have been delayed or shelved.

Well, the two spinoffs first launched in 2023 following the end of the main Walking Dead series. The show wrapped up its long 11-season run in 2022. The new era of the franchise focused on continuing the stories of some of its most loved characters.

Dead City follows Maggie and Negan as they navigate post-apocalyptic Manhattan. The upcoming season is expected to focus on the aftermath of their conflict with The Croat and The Dama, while also dealing with the emotional fallout surrounding Hershel.

Meanwhile, Daryl Dixon continues following Daryl and Carol across Europe. The fourth season will also be its last and the story is expected to bring the characters closer to returning home.

There is still no official confirmation on whether Dead City Season 3 will be the final chapter for the series. Rumours have suggested it could end after this run, but AMC has not announced anything yet.