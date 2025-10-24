Amar Kaushik On Alia Bhatt Joining Maddock's <i>Chamunda</i>: "Not Denying Or Accepting Anything Right Now"

There has been much buzz surrounding the upcoming movies slated for release in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Aneet Padda was announced as the female lead in Shakti Shalini, which was unveiled in the recently released Thamma. Amar Kaushik, the producer and an integral part of the Maddock family, opened up about Alia Bhatt joining the project as the lead in Chamunda.

Responding to rumours about Alia Bhatt﻿ joining the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with Chamunda, Amar Kaushik said they first focus on the script and then the casting.

Amar Kaushik told Filmfare, "When it happens, everyone will know. I am neither denying nor accepting anything at this time. Everything is on the timeline. We only focus on the story and think about the casting later. We don't write the script or story based on the cast. Thankfully, that does not happen here."

He further added that "everything is on the timeline."

The filmmaker also said their goal at MHCU is always to raise "the bar higher up". He explained how they are making these films for the fans.

"If we make a mistake and don't do it right, please tell us via Instagram or any other platform. Just pray for us. We will try to give you the best. We don't want to be polluted. We want to be honest and make an honest film, like we did with our first film (Stree). This is what I want from the audience. We give them what they want," concluded Amar Kaushik.

Since 2018, Maddock Films has meticulously built its Horror Comedy Universe, starting with Stree. The franchise has since expanded with Bhediya﻿ (based on a shape-shifting werewolf legend from Arunachal Pradesh) and Munjya﻿ (centred around a mischievous creature from Marathi folklore).

The latest addition, Thamma﻿, described as "a bloody love story", features Ayushmann Khurrana as a historian-turned-vampire who falls for Rashmika Mandanna's character, Tadaka. By attaching the Shakti Shalini﻿ teaser to Thamma﻿, Maddock Films has signalled the next phase of its cinematic universe.

With Aneet Padda now leading the charge, Shakti Shalini﻿ promises to be a high-octane myth-meets-horror spectacle, set to release in cinemas on December 24, 2026.

