Amar Kaushik Dismisses Rumours About Vicky Kaushal And Him Quitting Alcohol And Non-Veg For <i>Mahavatar</i>: "<i>Bandh Karo</i>"

Vicky Kaushal is all set to collaborate with Stree director Amar Kaushik on Mahavatar. It is based on the life of Chiranjeevu Parashurama, an immortal sage who is the sixth avatar of Vishnu and also a member of the Chiranjeevis (immortals) in Hindu mythology. Rumours have been circulating that Vicky Kaushal and Amar Kaushik are giving up certain lifestyle habits, such as eating non-veg food and consuming alcohol, for the film. The director recently dismissed all such rumours.

What's Happening

In conversation with Filmygyan, Amar Kaushik addressed the baseless speculation about quitting alcohol and non-veg for Mahavatar.

He said, "Again, main wohi bol raha hu ki yeh kaha se kuchh bhi cheez nikalti hai. Please bhaiyon. Bandh karo. Jab hum bolein, tabhi uska vishwaas karo." (Again, I'm saying the same thing. Where do such rumours even come from? Please, stop it. Only believe it when we officially say so.)

Earlier Rumours

A few days ago, a quote on Bollywood Hungama read: "A film like Mahavatar requires complete focus, and the duo (Vicky Kaushal and Amar Kaushik) have decided to give it their all to make it a pure spectacle for the cinema-going audience. They have decided to quit non-veg food, and will start their prep for the film with a grand pooja ceremony towards the middle of next year."

The source also added that this was their way of showing sheer respect to Lord Parashurama.

Amar Kaushik On Mahavatar

Earlier in a conversation with PTI, Amar Kaushik expressed his joy at directing Mahavatar, calling it a significant "responsibility" in his career. Speaking about how the character of Lord Parashurama is connected to his childhood, the filmmaker revealed that they resided next to the Parashuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh and often visited it.

He also expressed his initial fears about representing the grandeur of this story on the big screen: "I didn't know how to approach it because it needed significant resources and extensive VFX. I also wanted to ensure it remained true to the vision in my mind."

In A Nutshell

Amar Kaushik has dismissed rumours about Vicky Kaushal and himself quitting alcohol and non-veg food for Mahavatar. He urged the audience to believe such things only when officially announced.

