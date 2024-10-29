Shamita Shetty Reveals Her Luggage Was Offloaded By IndiGo Airlines Without Permission: "Am I Not Supposed To Be Informed?"

Shamita Shetty shared an unpleasant experience while travelling from Jaipur to Chandigarh on an IndiGo flight. According to the actress, her luggage was offloaded from the aircraft due to weight issues without her permission. Shamita has now spoken about the ordeal on X (formerly Twitter). In the video posted on the platform, she said, “So I am stuck at the Chandigarh airport. I travelled from Jaipur to Chandigarh on an IndiGo airline and my bags were offloaded without informing me. I have come here for an event. My hairdresser's bag and my bag were just offloaded because of some weight issues. Am I not supposed to be informed before something like this is done?”

Shamita Shetty added, “So IndiGo can just take the carte blanche of doing something like this without informing me and expect me to wait for their next flight to land in Chandigarh which is about 10.30 pm after my event is over. I have come here for an event like I said. And the ground staff does not know what to do or how to help us."

IndiGo reacted to the video in the comments section apologising to Shamita Shetty. They wrote, “Ms Shetty, we apologise for the inconvenience caused and would like to address the matter. We tried to contact you on the registered number, but the calls went unanswered. Could you please DM us an alternate contact number and a convenient time for us to reach out?”

In reply to their apology, Shamita Shetty pointed out that offloading luggage without informing the passenger was “just plain wrong”. She wrote, “YOU CANNOT OFFLOAD A BAG WITHOUT SPEAKING WITH THE PASSENGER! It is just plain wrong! We pay for our tickets you are not flying us for free. It is wrong what you did not just to me but 8 other people! Clearly, you do not feel you are answerable for your actions ..to anyone.”

Speaking about Shamita Shetty, the actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein. She also worked in films like Fareb, Cash, Wajahh: A Reason to Kill, Agnipankh and Bewafaa. Her last on-screen appearance was in The Tenant.