Shamita Shetty's London Diaries Had A Harry Potter Twist. See Post

Shamita Shetty shared this image. (Image courtesy: shamitashetty)

Is Shamita Shetty a potterhead? The answer is an absolute yes. On her recent trip to London, the actress set foot in the magical land of Warner Bros Studio Tour. Shamita has made her fellow Potterheads happy by offering some glimpses of her fun outing. “My eyes sparkled in awe and amazement as I re-lived some of the moments and characters in the magical world of Harry Potter!!! Loved every moment of it! Only all the Harry Potter fans will understand why,” read her caption. The studio featured character illustrations, visual representations of significant Harry Potter locales, Hogwarts House impressions, and ample posters and paintings of the much-loved franchise. Shamita also got her hands on Harry Potter-themed chocolates. She rode on a digitally made broomstick and said that it “was the most fun” experience she had. Take a look:

On another page of her London album, Shamita Shetty was seen sitting atop a fence surrounded by lush green pastures. She was dressed in a black T-shirt and matching joggers.

Her previous pit stop was at the Kensington Palace. Accompanied by her friend Reena Kundra, Shamita Shetty took a royal stroll inside the palace quarters. Here's the post:

Last month, Shamita Shetty underwent surgery for endometriosis. She shared the news by dropping a video from the hospital on Instagram. The video was recorded by her sister, actress Shilpa Shetty. “Did you know that almost 40 % of women suffer from Endometriosis and most of us are unaware of this disease? I want to thank both my doctors, my gynac Dr Neeta Warty, and my GP, Dr Sunita Banerjee for not stopping till they found out the root cause of my pain! Now that I've had this disease surgically removed I'm looking forward to good health and now more physically pain-free days,” read Shamita's caption. Her word of advice? “When pain is there in the body for a reason, listen to your body and be positive."

Shamita Shetty made her Bollywood debut with Mohabbatein. She also participated in several reality shows including Bigg Boss 3, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.