Neha Dhupia Regrets Turning Down Shah Rukh Khan's <i>Chak De! India</i>

“Mujhe states ke naam na sunai dete hain, na dikhai dete hain. Sirf ek mulk ka naam sunai deta hai. India.” Shah Rukh Khan's iconic dialogue from Chak De! India continues to strike a chord with fans, including us, nearly two decades after the film's release.

The 2007 sports drama followed former hockey captain Kabir Khan as he coached the Indian women's hockey team to victory. From its stirring dialogues to its powerful portrayal of teamwork, the film left a lasting impression on viewers.

Did you know Neha Dhupia was also offered Chak De! India? India? And she turned down the offer.

Speaking during a board game session on her chat show, Double Date, Neha Dhupia said she regrets turning down Chak De! India.

Neha said, “Sometimes, when you look back at the opportunities you turned down, you realise what you may have missed. Chak De! India and Operation Safed Sagar were two such opportunities that stayed with me.”

The actor also revealed that she had always wanted to be part of a sports film and a story centred on the armed forces. Looking back at both decisions, she said, “I always wanted to do a good sports film, a good military film, but have missed these two big opportunities.”

While Chak De! India went on to become an acclaimed sports drama, Neh also missed out on Operation Safed Sagar, a Netflix project centred on military operations. She acknowledged that both projects were opportunities to explore genres she had long wanted to work in.

More About Chak De! India

Chak De! India follows the team's journey as players from different backgrounds overcome personal differences and challenges to compete on the international stage.

The film received widespread acclaim for its storytelling and performances and won the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.