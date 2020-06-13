Almost 13 Years After Manorama Six Feet Under, Abhay Deol Reveals He 'Got Tired Of Hearing' This

Abhay Deol in a still from Manorama Six Feet Under (courtesy abhaydeol)

Remember Abhay Deol's crime thriller Manorama Six Feet Under from 2007? Abhay Deol has a story to share. On Saturday, the 44-year-old actor wrote about his penchant for starring in unconventional films, right from the beginning of his career, citing Manorama Six Feet Under as one of them. Back in September 2007, Manorama Six Feet Under was termed as a neo-noir film and released to much critical acclaim, which however, did not reflect in the film's performance at the box office. In his post, Abhay Deol wrote about the one frequent reaction to his film that he's "tired of hearing" after all these years: My film Manorama Six Feet Under released in 2007. They say it was ahead of its time for India. I say that I got tired of hearing, 'I saw it on DVD, I loved it, when was this film even released!?' If I had a rupee for every time someone said that I'd be a multi millionaire!"

Abhay Deol, who is known for starring in out-of-the-ordinary films such as Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Dev.D, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., wrote about his mantra behind zeroing in on one out-of-the-box film at a time: "At the start of this century no one in power had the faith that experimentation would work with an Indian audience. Hence even if one managed to, the film would barely have any screens or marketing. I always believed that the audience is way smarter than we give them credit for. Had I not believed that, I wouldn't have made the films I've made."

Abhay Deol co-starred with actresses Gul Panag and Raima Sen in Manorama Six Feet Under, which marked filmmaker Navdeep Singh's debut as a director. Read Abhay Deol's post here. He added the hashtag: "#makingwhatbollywouldnt" to his post.

Abhay Deol recently trended a great deal for his posts, criticising "woke Indian celebs" for their reluctance to comment on pressing issues such as injustice and oppression at home.

Abhay Deol, who continued to strongly advocate against fairness creams, wrote in another post: "Do you think Indian celebrities will stop endorsing fairness creams now?"

has also starred in commercial hits such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Aisha. He was last seen in What Are The Odds?, which released on Netflix in March.