Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Shares More Videos Goa Trip, Featuring Daughter Arha

Highlights Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy has shared a throwback video

The video is from their Goa 2021 trip

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's daughter Arha also features in the video

It's throwback time for Allu Arjun's wife Allu Sneha Reddy. Sneha is an avid social media user and has been sharing unseen videos and photos from their Goa 2021 trip. It was in January 2022 when Allu Arjun and his family had returned from their Goa trip. And now, Allu Sneha Reddy has shared another video from their trip. The video starts with Sneha posing for the camera, then she shows the beautiful sea, trees, and dinner dates. The video also has snippets of Allu Sneha Reddy and her daughter Arha enjoying on a yacht. Later in the video, Allu Arha and other kids are seen having a fun time as they enjoy an adventure game.

Sharing the video, Allu Sneha Reddy wrote, "#reels#reelsinstagram #travelwithallusnehareddy #lifeisgood."

Check out Allu Sneha Reddy's latest video:

Allu Sneha Reddy had shared another video from their Goa trip and it was captioned as "Here's to the nights that turned into mornings, and the friends that turned into family #goa#2021. #instareels #reels #incredibleindia #travelwithallusnehareddy."

The video featured Allu Arjun, Allu Sneha Reddy, their kids, and friends having a fun time in Goa. It has also featured snippets from Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's dinner dates with their friends.

In case you missed it, check out the video here:

Allu Arjun, who was last seen in Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise, made his acting debut in 2003 with the film Gangotri, which was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise was released on December 17, 2021. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in the film. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's special dance in the film is trending ever since it was released.