Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Makers Spent ₹60 Crore On A Six-Minute Scene: Report

A still from Pushpa 2 teaser. (courtesy: Mythri Movie Makers )

The highly energetic, whistle-worthy teaser of Pushpa 2: The Rule dropped on Tuesday and has been trending ever since. While the lead stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are busy shooting for the film, a recent report by News18 has claimed that the makers spent about Rs 60 crore to shoot a six-minute scene. The report further claimed that it took the team nearly 30 days to wrap the shoot of the particular scene. As per the news18 report, the scene includes a Gangamma Jatara performance and a fight sequence.

The first glimpse of the most anticipated film of the year, Pushpa 2: The Rule, was released on Tuesday on the occasion of Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday. The teaser, spanning a few seconds, featured the Jaathara sequence from the film, which is a festival to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses in Telangana. Besides the background music and grandeur of the scene, what made it even better was Allu Arjun's swag. Don't miss his iconic shoulder shrug at the end.

The teaser was also shared by the birthday boy along with a sweet message that read, "I thank every one of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you."

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 15th 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles.