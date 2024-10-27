Advertisement

Allu Arjun's Birthday Wish For "Brother" David Warner Is Everything

Allu is geared up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun's Birthday Wish For "Brother" David Warner Is Everything
David Warner shared this picture. (courtesy: DavidWarner)
Mumbai:

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule, has shared birthday wishes for the Australian cricketer David Warner. On Sunday, Allu took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of David. He wrote on the picture, “Many many happy returns of the day to my brother”.

David is known as one of the most entertaining cricketers and is known for his hilarious videos in which he swaps his face using filters over the songs of film stars. He also performed the Srivalli hook-step from the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise.

Meanwhile, Allu is geared up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is now set to release on December 5 in cinemas, a day ahead of the release of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava.

Chhava, directed by Laxman Utekar, is based upon the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj along with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in supporting roles.

As for Pushpa 2: The Rule, the buzz is quite high for the film which is the sequel to the 2021 runaway hit Pushpa: The Rise. The film, which was released in the thick of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, emerged as a box-office winner at a time when the majority of theatres across the nation were shut down.

Allu capitalised on the audience and his fandom that he built over the years owing to the Hindi dub of his film on satellite.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Entertainment, Allu Arjun, David Warner
